Fatehpur Assembly Constituency: ‘Outsider’ BJP Leader Rakesh Pathania To Give Tough Fight In Congress’s Stronghold

Since 2012, the seat is continuously won by the Congress party including a bypoll in 2021. In the bypoll, incumbent MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania of Congress defeated Baldev Singh Thakur of BJP by a margin of 5789 votes.

Fatehpur Assembly Constituency: Fatehpur is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly. It is considered among those seats where the Congress party has often dominated. Fatehpur Assembly constituency falls under the Kangra Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kishan Kapoor won from Kangra Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 477623 votes by defeating Pawan Kajal of Congress.

Since 2012, the seat is continuously won by the grand old party including a bypoll in 2021. In the bypoll, incumbent MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania of Congress defeated Baldev Singh Thakur of BJP by a margin of 5789 votes.

the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been losing the seat since 2003, except for 2007 when Rajan Sushant won the seat on the party ticket.

In this upcoming election. Bhawani Singh Pathania has been pitted against BJP’s Rakesh Pathania who is anticipated to give a tough fight to the incumbent legislator. The AAP has fielded Rajan Sushant from this seat.

CANDIDATES FOR FATEHPUR ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

Rakesh Pathania (BJP)

Bhawani Singh Pathania (Congress)

Rajan Sushant (AAP)

COMPLETE SCHEDULE FOR THE HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022

Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022

Date of Poll: 12 November 2022

Date of Counting: 8 December 2022

Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022