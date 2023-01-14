Home

News

India

Did You Know THIS Village Has A No – Kite Flying Policy On Makar Sankranti? Find Out Why

Did You Know THIS Village Has A No – Kite Flying Policy On Makar Sankranti? Find Out Why

Fatehpura village: The harvest festival of Makar Sankranti witnesses a colourful skyline across India. With kites of different shapes and sizes adorning the sky, this festival is celebrated with much

Did You Know THIS Village Has A No - Kite Flying Policy On Makar Sankranti? Find Out Why (AFP)

Fatehpura village: The harvest festival of Makar Sankranti witnesses a colourful skyline across India. With kites of different shapes and sizes adorning the sky, this festival is celebrated with much pom and show and kite flying festivals, games. But, this one village on India does not savour this sankarnti delight. For the 16th straight year, residents of Fatehpura village in Banaskantha will not fly kites on this auspicious festival.

Why Fatehpura village Does Not Fly Kites?

A ban was imposed on the festivity in 1996, after two youths were electrocuted and a child drowned in a well while flying kites, reported IANS. Following the tragedies, the villagers decided against the sport, Maljibhai Chaudhary, an elderly of the village, told the media.

One Ramjibhai said the village, which has a population of 1,118, has not only banned kites, but Rs 11,000 is slapped on violators who also have to donate five bags of millets.

Dahyabhai Chaudhary, who is in his 20s, says on this festival, when youths in other villages or towns fly kites, villagers here play games. Houses in the village either lack terraces, or parapet walls. In the absence of protection, no family allows children to get on to the terrace and fly kites.



The village has a literacy rate of 69 per cent.

One of the first major celebrations of every New Year is Makar Sankranti, a festival that follows the solar cycle rather than the lunar cycle, like most festivals in India.The kite festival is observed on Makar Sankranti or Uttarayanwhich marks the transition of the sun to makara rashi (Capricorn) from the dhanu rashi (Sagittarius). It is said that the northward journey of the sun (Uttarayan) begins on this day, making the celebrations quite auspicious in nature. In Jaipur, Makar Sankranti is a government holidaywhere all shops, banks, and offices are closed, adding to the merriment of celebration, as people indulge in fun-loving rivalry, and try to outdo each other in the numerous kite flying activity held across the city