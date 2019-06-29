New Delhi: A fatwa has been issued against newly-elected Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi for wearing sindoor by Islamic clerics, Times Now reported. They also criticised her for not marrying a Muslim man.

“After investigation, we got to know that she married into the Jain religion, Islam says that a Muslim can only marry a Muslim. Second, I want to say that Nusrat Jahan is an actor and these actors do not care about religion. They do what they feel like doing. This is what she showcased in Parliament,” the news channel reported cleric Mufti Asad Wasmi as saying.

“She came to Parliament with sindoor and mangalsutra, so it is a waste of time to talk about this. We cannot interfere in her life. I just told her what Shariat says with the help of media,” he added.

Following this, a war of words ensued between the clerics and Sadhvi Prachi, a Hindu political activist.

Talking in Nusrat’s defence, BJP leader Sadhvi Prachi said that if a Muslim woman marries a Hindu and wears bindi, bicchwe, mangalsutra, the Muslim clerics call it haraam. She went on saying, “I feel sorry for their intellect but many Muslim men trap our Hindu daughters in the name of love jihad and ask them to wear burqa, then that is not haram. That is justified for them.”

Another cleric came down heavily on the BJP leader for her comments. Cleric Maulana Qari said that Sadhvi Prachi does not know anything about Ulema and hence, must refrain from speaking about it. “Such women are not in control (belagaam), they try to set the country on fire. They give such statement and spew venom just to create headlines. They want to divide this nation. She does not have any knowledge of any religion,” the news channel quoted Maulana Qari in its report.

First-time MP Nusrat Jahan married businessman Nikhil Jain in a ceremony in Turkey.

The Bengali actor, who contested her first election in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Basirhat seat, won with a huge margin.