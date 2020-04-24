New Delhi: Amid complaints against the quality of the rapid antibody testing kits which India has bought from China, health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that all faulty kits will be returned to the originating country, including those that have come from China. “We haven’t yet paid a penny,” the health minister said. Also Read - Pakistan Using Surveillance Meant For Tracking Terrorists to Track Covid-19 Cases, Says Imran Khan

According to reports, India had placed orders for about 37 lakh rapid antibody testing kits from various companies based out of China, South Korea and Singapore. About 7 lakh kits have already reached India — mainly from China.

A few days ago, the Indian Council of Medical Research asked states to stop using the rapid testing kits as complaints are pouring in from various states. Assam and Rajasthan governments, for instance, said they are not going to use the kits.

“We got a complaint about less detection from one state. So we spoke to three states and found that a lot of variation is there in the accuracy of test results of positive samples, in some places it is 6 per cent while others it is 71 per cent,” ICMR chief R Gangakhedkar had said.