FCRA Bill 2026: Centre forms 31-member JPC, BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal to lead panel

A 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee has been formed by the Centre to scrutinise the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. The committee must submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the end of the first week of Parliament’s Winter session.

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BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, who represents Bettiah in the Lok Sabha, has been appointed chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) formed to examine the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. The committee comprises members from both Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in an official notification.

Who are the other members?

As per the bulletin, the 21 members nominated from the Lok Sabha include Sanjay Jaiswal, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Tejasvi Surya, Kamlesh Jangde, Mukeshkumar Chandrakaant Dalal, Nishikant Dubey, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Ananta Nayak, Arvind Dharmapuri, Anto Antony, Captain Viriato Fernandes, Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed, Kali Charan Munda, Zia Ur Rehman, Kalyan Banerjee, A. Raja, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, Kaushalendra Kumar, Supriya Sule, and E. T. Mohammed Basheer. Meanwhile, the members nominated from the Rajya Sabha include C. Sadanandan Master, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, and Alka Gurjar.

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JPC formed to study Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill

In the recently concluded Monsoon Session, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for detailed examination amid strong Opposition demands for its withdrawal, with Congress, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress leaders alleging that the proposed changes could be used to target NGOs, minority institutions and organisations receiving foreign contributions.

Opposition parties have alleged that the proposed changes could increase government control over organisations receiving foreign contributions and could be used selectively against institutions that do not align with the government’s position. The government has maintained that the amendments are intended to strengthen oversight and ensure that foreign contributions are not misused or diverted in ways that could affect national interest.

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The referral to the JPC gives both sides an opportunity to present detailed submissions before Parliament takes up the legislation again. While the committee is expected to examine the provisions and concerns raised by stakeholders, Congress and several Opposition parties have made clear that they intend to oppose the Bill even after the committee completes its review.

The legislation will now be examined by a committee comprising members of both Houses before its report is placed before Parliament during the Winter Session. The FCRA framework governs the receipt and use of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and organisations, with the stated objective of ensuring that such funds are utilised for their declared and permitted purposes. The current political standoff over the amendment comes at a time when the government is seeking stronger scrutiny of foreign funding while Opposition parties are pressing for safeguards for civil society and minority institutions.