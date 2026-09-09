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FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde strikes again, takes action against ISKCON’s ‘Govinda’s Restaurant’

The Maharashtra FDA has suspended the food licenses of three restaurants (Govinda's Restaurant) in the ISKCON temple complex in Juhu, Mumbai, and Zepto's Malad and Kalwa hubs.

Written by: Nivedita Dash
Updated: September 9, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde strikes again, takes action against ISKCON's 'Govinda's Restaurant'
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde strikes again, takes action against ISKCON's 'Govinda's Restaurant' (File image)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licenses of three restaurants inside the ISKCON temple complex in Juhu, including the famous Govinda’s Restaurant.

The action, conducted under the supervision of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde, revealed that the kitchens, long trusted for serving satvik food, had clogged drains, dirty water accumulated near the cold storage area, and insects were roaming around.

Read more: Preity Zinta leaves fans surprised in ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ T-shirt, shows support for Maharashtra FDA Commissioner amid his food safety crackdown

Licenses of 3 restaurants inside ISKCON suspended

On September 3, 2026, food safety officials who visited the premises to inspect it found that raw, semi-cooked and prepared food was stored together without proper separation, posing a serious risk of cross-contamination.

There were no grease and cockroach traps in the food storage area, cooking oil was not checked and there was insect infestation in the storeroom.

Many kitchen staff were preparing food without aprons, gloves, or valid medical fitness certificates. Until all regulations are fully followed, the preparation or sale of food at all three Juhu Temple locations will be prohibited.

An ISKCON representative confirmed that the FDA had taken action, but declined to comment further.

Zepto facilities closed

At quick-commerce company Zepto’s dark store in Malad West, food inspectors found live cockroaches roaming inside egg crates and on a drink-making table.

Perishable dairy products like cheese, milk and yogurt were stored in a refrigeration unit at 15.8 degrees Celsius, causing the packages to swell and spoil the goods.

The hub had no drinking water pipeline, so the cooks had to use 20-litre jars passing through an open sewage line, which led to the immediate suspension of the licence.

The license of Zepto’s Kalwa hub in Thane was also suspended after inspectors found expired goods stored there.

Who is Tukaram Mundhe?

Tukaram Mundhe was born on June 3, 1975, in Tadsonna village in Maharashtra’s Beed district. He comes from a farming family and spent his early years facing financial difficulties. He completed his schooling at a Zilla Parishad school before moving to Aurangabad for higher studies. He earned a bachelor’s degree in History and a master’s degree in Political Science from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Mundhe cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2004 with an All India Rank (AIR) of 20, earning a place in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). He joined the Maharashtra cadre as a 2005-batch IAS officer.

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About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 15 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

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