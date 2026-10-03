FDA crackdown expands: After dairy products, Tukaram Mundhe sets sights on health supplements

After adulterated cheese and milk in Maharashtra, the FDA is now focusing on supplements. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Munde stated that investigations into nutraceuticals have revealed several concerning findings. Many products lack the ingredients they claim.

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FDA crackdown expands: Tukaram Mundhe sets sights on health supplements (File image)

After adulterated cheese and spoiled milk, Maharashtra is now preparing to crack down on another topic. This time, nutraceuticals, or supplements sold under the guise of health benefits, are the targets. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to issue an order against them soon. IAS and FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde himself has hinted at this. He says that the findings of nutraceuticals so far are worrying. The matter will not be limited to the information on the packaging; the contents of the product will also be investigated. How it is being sold and how it is being used without a doctor’s advice will also be monitored. This means that in the coming days, the FDA may also tighten its scrutiny on supplement stores and companies.

According to the Indian Express report, Tukaram Munde said that such products are used without a prescription. Sometimes, the packaging claims a specific ingredient, but testing reveals that the ingredient isn’t present. Furthermore, some product claims may be misleading. According to Munde, the new order will cover everything from ingredients to usage and sales. This move is not sudden. The FDA previously issued an order regarding school meals. This was followed by an order regarding children’s food products. Now, it’s the turn of nutraceuticals. Munde says that children and young people’s eating habits are formed at an early age. Therefore, the FDA is focusing on different areas based on age.

When asked whether the FDA would only examine labels for nutraceuticals, or whether the ingredients within the product would also be examined, Tukaram Munde stated clearly that the scope would be much broader. According to him, the order would cover the ingredients, how they are consumed, whether a doctor’s prescription is necessary, and how the product is being sold.

Supplement market is growing rapidly

The dietary supplement market in India is also growing rapidly. According to market research firm IMARC, India’s dietary supplement market was worth approximately ₹20,146 crore in 2025. It is projected to grow to approximately ₹57,262 crore by 2034. Increasing scrutiny of this market could impact a significant number of companies and consumers. Munde says that discrepancies between ingredients and claims in over-the-counter products are a concern for consumers.

After children, now the focus is on youth

The FDA’s recent actions are being seen as a step forward. The infant food order covers children up to two years of age. The ban on high-fat, high-salt, and high-sugar foods in schools and within 50 meters of schools targets children between the ages of 2 and 18. Now, nutraceuticals will be a further focus on younger populations. Munde said the goal is to clarify the situation for the public and food businesses, and to provide clarity to authorities on how to proceed.