FDA faces a backlog of 2,453 appeals: Tukaram Mundhe demands hearing rights, minister unwilling to relinquish powers, say sources

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has warned the government that this delay in disposal of appeals is reducing the effectiveness of the punitive action taken by the FDA.

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FDA faces a backlog of 2,453 appeals: Tukaram Mundhe demands hearing rights, minister unwilling to relinquish powers, say sources (File)

Tukaram Mundhe: Appeals related to the suspension and cancellation of medicine and cosmetic licenses in Maharashtra have piled up. Currently, over 2,453 appeals are pending in the state. In light of this massive backlog, the state’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe, has written an official letter to the government requesting that appellate authority be transferred to the commissioner. However, according to sources, due to pressure from ministers, there is talk within the government that the ministers want to retain the power to hear the appeals.

What is the current system?

Currently, licenses are issued by the FDA under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940, Cosmetics Rules 2020, Medical Devices Rules 2017, Maharashtra Poisons Act 1972 and NDPS Act 1985.

If a license holder violates the rules, the competent authority can suspend or revoke their license. Appeals against this action are currently held by the state’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister.

According to FDA administrative data, approximately 2,418 appeals related to drug sales licenses and 35 related to drug production are currently pending. The prolonged delay in processing appeals is delaying justice for license holders.

In many cases, frustrated license holders are approaching the Bombay High Court. Tukaram Mundhe explained in his letter that in such cases, the High Court is being forced to issue a time-limited decision on pending appeals.

Commissioner Mundhe warned the government that delays in processing appeals are diluting the effectiveness of FDA punitive action. The delay in punishment and suspension is likely to dissuade violators from fearing the administration.

What Tukaram Mundhe has cited in his letter?

Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab: Here the Secretary of the concerned department acts as the appellate authority.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Here this power is vested with the Director General of the department.

Tamil Nadu: Here the right to hear the appeal has been given to the “Drug Controller”.

Tukaram Mundhe has submitted this proposal to ensure prompt disposal of appeals, greater transparency in quasi-judicial proceedings, and effective departmental action. It will be interesting to see whether the state government, defying pressure from ministers, delegates these crucial powers to the FDA Commissioner.