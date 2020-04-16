New Delhi: As the country faces the Covid-19 crisis, social distancing and implementation of a nationwide lockdown are the only possible solutions at hand to help flatten the curve and curb the spread of the virus. However, unfortunately these measures, though necessary have taken a toll on people’s mental health and there has been a steep rise in patients with mental illness since the outbreak. Also Read - Vama Saarthi to Help Policemen And Their Families Deal With Stress Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

A recent survey conducted by Indian Psychiatry Society revealed there has been a 20 percent rise in mental illness cases, with at least one in five Indians suffering from it.

The study claims that people are particularly stressed because of the fear of losing their jobs, businesses, etc due to the lockdown. The trauma is particularly greater for people who live alone, or have been recently separated from their loved ones.

More so, being indoors all the time with no social interaction and limited resources has fueled people’s anxiety, leading to depression, nervousness and panic attacks. Some others, due to the unavailability of alcohol, are experiencing acute withdrawal symptoms.

“The concept of a lockdown is alien to us and we are unable to cope with it,” counsellor Aditi Tendulkar told PTI.

Anxiety, frustration, panic attacks, loss or sudden increase in appetite, insomnia, depression, mood swings, delusions, fear and suicidal tendencies, have become quite common during the lockdown, she said.

Meanwhile, with no avenue to escape, women continue to be the victims of abuse and assault by men, which has impacted their mental health greatly.

In addition, as per last week’s report The Childline India helpline received more than 92,000 SOS calls asking for protection from abuse and violence in 11 days, a sombre indication that the lockdown has turned into extended captivity not just for many women but also for children trapped with their abusers at home.

For people facing mental health issues, the government has launched a toll-free helpline number – 08046110007 to address their concerns and support their well being.