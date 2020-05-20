New Delhi: In a significant development, the Haryana government on Wednesday took back its decision to ply inter-state buses, however, allowed to run buses within the state. Also Read - Samosa Party Outside Kukreja Palace Ends on Sad Note as Mumbai Police Arrests 2-Book 38 For Violating Lockdown 4.0

The decision from the state government was taken soon after state Home Minister Anil Vij apprised Chief Minister ML Khattar that it would be difficult to prevent the spread of COVID-19 once people start travelling freely from one state to the other.

"I met the chief minister and I also wrote to him on Tuesday stating that we are not prepared for running inter-state buses," Vij told news agency PTI.

Looking at the increasing cases of coronavirus, the minister said that it would not be possible to conduct tests of so many people who would enter the state in buses.

“In Delhi alone, there are so many cases. How can we manage and prevent infection? The CM agreed to my suggestion and now Haryana will not run inter-state buses. The chief minister also gave necessary instructions to the state’s Transport Department in this regard,” Vij said.

He said the Haryana Roadways buses, however, will continue to run within the state. The move to resume bus travel to various states came after Khattar’s announcement on Monday.

After the announcement, the Haryana government had written to the transport departments of at least six states and two Union territories, seeking their consent to start interstate bus services on 12 select routes.