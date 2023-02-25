Home

It’s February And North India Is Already Experiencing Severe Summer. Here Is Why

The rise in the temperature in the month of February is a bit concerning for all. as temperatures in some parts of the country are touching 40 degrees Celsius.

February Weather Report: It’s still winter technically but doesn’t feel that way at all. We are only in the month of February and we have started feeling the need for fans to ease ourselves from the heat. Several households are in the process of getting their air conditioning serviced as they expect that they would be needing it very soon. But is it normal? The rise in the temperature in the month of February is a bit concerning for all. as temperatures in some parts of the country are touching 40 degrees Celsius. There are already concerns over the possibility of an intensely hot summer and extended heat waves this year.

Over the past week, maximum temperatures have been 5-11 degrees C higher than normal in most parts of northern and western India. Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra have been the most conspicuously hot, with temperatures in a few places reaching almost 40 degrees C.

However, the biggest deviation from the normal has been seen in the relatively cool states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, where it has been 10-11 degrees C warmer in some places.

Why India Is Witnessing The Rise In Temperature?

This is because of weak western disturbances and subsequent less rainfall. According to Skymet Weather Services president GP Sharma,” over northern or the central part…by the western disturbance, which we know that they start early in the month of November, carry on for December, January and February. Then march onwards, they start shifting towards the north.”

However, there were no significant western disturbances in November and December.

“In January, we have seen intense snowfall because of western disturbance, but again from February, the intensity of western disturbance has reduced while the frequency has increased,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet weather, was quoted by The Print as saying.

What Will Be The Impact Of Rising Temperature?

While this may not be a sign of early summer, these high temperatures can adversely affect wheat crop which is approaching the reproductive growth period — which is sensitive to temperature, the IMD says.

Heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions.

Unexpected Change In The Weather Pattern Is A New Norm Now

Experts believe that frequent climate change has slowly become a new normal as every month there is a record or two that gets broken. Unusually high temperatures, or other extreme weather events, should hardly be a surprise now. Global warming has affected weather systems in very complicated ways, triggering unpredictable impacts. So as part of being resilient in these challenging times, it is prudent to expect the unexpected weather-wise and be prepared for all possible scenarios.

