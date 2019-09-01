Bhopal: A Madhya Pradesh cop has moved the Jabalpur High Court after being transferred for the eleventh time in eight months. Sunil Lata is currently posted as in-charge of the Sarni police station in Betul.

In his petition, Lata has alleged that after the Kamal Nath government took charge in Madhya Pradesh eight months ago, he has been subjected to several transfers. He said he has been facing a lot of difficulty due to frequent transfers.

Lata was first transferred from Betul to the IG office, Hoshangabad, then to the police headquarters in Bhopal. However, after several transfers, Lata landed back in Betul.

When he came back to Betul, he received another transfer letter, this time to the Sagar district.

Just when he was about to assume charge in Sagar, he received another transfer letter — for posting in Bhopal. It didn’t stop here.

From Bhopal, he was again sent to Betul.