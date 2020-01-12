New Delhi: In another development to the JNU violence case that injured over 30 people, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday said that the decision to raise hostel fee was not taken in haste and a committee was formed for the same in 2016.

He further opined that the past should be forgotten, and the focus should be now on to make the university function properly.

“The decision of hostel fee hike was not taken in a hurry. The committee for this purpose was formed in 2016 and I am sure several discussions took place at the warden level,” said Kumar.

“Whatever happened has happened in the past, let us leave that. We should focus on how to make the university function properly and look for a positive future,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Congress fact-finding committee on JNU violence has pinned the blame on the varsity VC, by calling him the “mastermind” behind the attack, a report by NDTV said.

Further, the report by the committee also accuses the Delhi police of letting masked attackers move freely around the campus.

The report also pointed out at the lapses in the campus security and called the attack a “pre-meditated, pre-planned… targeted violence”, NDTV added in its report.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police said that it had identified seven more students in connection with the mob attack on the JNU campus last Sunday.

Statements of the warden, thirteen security guards and five students were also recorded, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources from within the Delhi Police.

On Friday, addressing its first press conference in the case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Delhi Police had identified nine suspects in the case, including students’ union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, who herself was injured in the attack. Ghosh has denied the police’s allegations against her.