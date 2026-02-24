Home

‘Feel like consuming poison’: Victims’ family left heartbroken as they mourn death after Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance crash

Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance crash: The family members of the deceased are mourning over the loss of their loved ones. The helpless father called him an "ill-fated father".

Image: ANI

Jharkhand air ambulance crash: After the tragic crash of an air ambulance in Jharkhand’s Chatra district led to the death of seven individuals on board, the scenes from the funeral have emerged and have left everyone mourning. The individuals who lost their lives include Captain Vivek Bhagat, whose father seemed completely disheartened after losing his son. The patient on board was Sanjay Kumar, who was being accompanied by his sister from Jharkhand to Delhi. The seven were on the Beechcraft C90 air ambulance when the incident happened on Monday, i.e., February 23.

Family members left heartbroken after Jharkhand air ambulance incident

The family members of the incident are now left heartbroken. Out of the seven deceased, Captain Vivek Bhagat was flying the Beechcraft C90 air ambulance. After the incident, the father of the captain, as reported by PTI, expressed that he was an ill-fated father who had to see the mortal remains of his son. He added, “It cannot get more unfortunate.”

The patient Sanjay Kumar, aged 41, was being taken from Jharkhand to Ranchi along with his sister Archana Devi for treatment. The unfortunate crash led to the tragic death of the victims before they could reach the hospital. The brother-in-law of Kumar said, “Had we received proper treatment in Ranchi, perhaps this journey wouldn’t have been necessary,” as reported by PTI.

A close friend of Sanjay said that his elder brother, who had lost his life, meant a lot to him and that he was now left heartbroken after losing his childlike brother.

The attendant, Dhruv Kumar, also lost his life in the accident, and his father said he doesn’t want to live any longer and feels like consuming poison.

Jharkhand air ambulance accident

The fatal incident happened on Monday when the Beechcraft C90 air ambulance was travelling from Jharkhand to Delhi for the treatment of the patient Sanjay Kumar. The person’s close ones mentioned that his family had arranged the sum of Rs. 8 lakh for the air ambulance with difficulty, and most of the amount was borrowed.

Who lost their lives in the Jharkhand air ambulance crash?

The people who lost their lives in the ambulance crash were two pilots, Captain Vikash Bhagat and Captain Savrajdeep Singh. In addition, the patient Sanjay Kumar, along with his sister Archana Devi, lost their lives. The others deceased include Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta, a para-medical staff sachin Kumar Mishra, and the attendant, Dhruv Kumar.

(With inputs from PTI)

