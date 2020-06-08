New Delhi: Aiming at connecting people at this time of corona crisis, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday addressed a virtual rally for the people of Odisha and said he felt sad at the pain of the migrant workers but their safety is the priority of the Central government. Also Read - Opposition Doing Politics, Did Nothing For Migrants: Amit Shah at ‘Bihar Jansamvad Rally’

"We all feel sad at the pain of migrants but their safety was our priority," Shah said at a virtual rally for Odisha.

While addressing the Odisha Jan-Samvad Rally from the national capital, Shah said that all states have done good work in the fight against COVID-19. He said the Centre fought the joint battle with their cooperation.

The Home Minister also lauded the Modi government’s track record on national security and recalled the air and surgical strikes inside Pakistan ordered by the prime minister in his first term.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, any intrusion into the borders of India will be punished. Some used to say that US and Israel were the only countries which were willing and capable of avenging every drop of the blood of their soldiers. Modi Ji has added India to that list,” he said.

The world realises that India will now not tolerate any intrusion into its borders, he said, while underscoring the Modi government’s commitment to protecting India’s sovereignty.

The comments from the Home minister came at a time when Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a standoff in Ladakh with both countries trying to defuse the crisis through diplomatic and military channels. Shah, however, made no direct comment on the issue.

Targeting the opposition, he said the central government might have made a mistake or had some shortcomings but its commitment was always there, and then asked what the rival parties did.

Somebody was interviewing people abroad in English on how to fight the coronavirus, Shah said in an apparent jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and added that the Congress never did anything during disasters that the country has faced over the years except for “interviews”.