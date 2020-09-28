New Delhi: The condition of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently hospitalised for COVID-19 and dengue, has further improved, sources said. Also Read - Maggots Found in Bedsores of Man Post Discharge from Kerala Hospital; Minister Orders Probe

"I am feeling much better now. If everything goes well, I will be free from the hospital in a day or two," Delhi Deputy CM told news agency ANI over phone.

Sisodia is currently undergoing treatment at Max hospital, Saket, where he was shifted on Thursday evening after a "falling" blood platelet count and low oxygen level and was administered convalescent plasma therapy on Friday.

On Saturday, an official from Sisodia’s office said, “His vitals have improved following plasma therapy and he has was shifted out of the ICU to a normal ward”.

Sources at the Max hospital also said the deputy chief minister is fine and doing better.

The 48-year-old AAP leader had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was under home isolation. On Wednesday, he was admitted to the LNJP Hospital for treatment.

He tested positive for dengue a day later and was admitted to the ICU of the private facility in south Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)