New Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi (Kalkaji) who tested COVID-19 positive a few weeks ago took to Twitter on Friday and informed she is recovering well. Also Read - Not a Fight Between Amit Shah Model And Kejriwal Model, Says Sisodia on Delhi COVID-19 Strategy

Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi May Overtake Mumbai in Number of Cases, Order to Revise COVID Plan Issued

Just wanted to let you all know that I’m feeling much better and stronger. Oxygen levels, temperature and pulse have all been stable for the last 3 days. My doctor says that I need a few more days of rest and monitoring, but am recovering well! Also Read - 'You Are Spreading Corona': Delhi's GTB Hospital Security Guard Beaten up by Neighbour — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 26, 2020

“Just wanted to let you all know that I’m feeling much better and stronger. Oxygen levels, temperature and pulse have all been stable for the last 3 days. My doctor says that I need a few more days of rest and monitoring, but am recovering well!” the MLA said.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain also tested positive for the coronavirus along with Atishi. The minister was administered plasma therapy — in which the plasma of a person cured of COVID-19 is given to the patient’s body. He was recovering well, according to last reports.