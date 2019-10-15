Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday expressed displeasure at being sidelined by the state government at a Durga puja event on October 11. Asserting that he felt “disturbed and hurt”, he mocked the state government saying “he appreciates the approach by the government for the 1st servant”.

Further, he hoped that the government would do “soul-searching and make amends”.

“I appreciate this discourteous approach by govt for the 1st servant.I’m sure they’ll do soul searching & make amends. We’re part of 1 state. I’m deeply hurt & disturbed,” Dhankhar said.

“This bad taste in my mouth has been created by people who perhaps do not have the mindset and the large heart that people of West Bengal have. Insult was not to me, insult was to the culture of West Bengal. It was an insult to every person of the state,” he quipped.

If reports are to be believed, the governor was made to sit at a corner dais during the event, and as a result, he had difficulty watching the programme properly. A report by NDTV said that he was not even shown on the TV for a second.

The governor is known to have criticised the state government on multiple occasions.

Last month, Dhankar had come to Union Minister Babul Supriyo’s rescue after a group of students gheraoed him in Jadavpur University. The state government had then accused him of escalating the political tensions.