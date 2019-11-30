New Delhi: A 26-year-old medical student allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room at Kasturba Gandhi hospital here on Friday.

The incident happened on Friday morning. Preliminary investigation indicates that the woman, a second-year postgraduate student at the hospital, injected herself with a syringe found in her room.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot. In the one-page suicide note, the student, who hails from Telangana, has not held anyone responsible for her death.

In the letter, the student has apologised to her family for taking the extreme step.

The deceased’s kin told the police that the girl was depressed over the death of her grandmother, who had died a few days ago.

The student’s family said that the student had also visited Telangana to see her ailing grandmother, who passed away on November 22.

A case has been registered at the Jama Masjid police station.