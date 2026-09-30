Festival rush: New Gorakhpur-Mumbai special express announced; check stoppages

The Railways is operating train number 01079/01080, the Gorakhpur-Mumbai Express, as a festival special, and it will run daily.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/festival-rush-new-gorakhpur-mumbai-special-express-announced-check-stoppages-8531698/ Copy

The Special Train will run every day between October 16 and November 1. Representational Image

Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath are bringing huge crowds to the railways, and new special trains keep being announced. North Eastern Railway has now added a festival special between Gorakhpur and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The special service is train number 01079/01080 Gorakhpur-Mumbai Express, and the big news is that it will run every day. Travellers in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra should have an easier time getting confirmed tickets.

Also Read | Attention travelers! Six trains operating via Jammu division diverted from September 21 to 27; check details

Travellers heading home without a confirmed ticket have a fresh option: the Gorakhpur-CSMT (Mumbai) Express, scheduled for October and November.

Gorakhpur-Mumbai Express Train Schedule

The CSMT-Gorakhpur Express Special, Train No. 01079, will run every day between October 16 and November 16, 2026, making 32 trips in all. It departs Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 10:30 pm and arrives in Gorakhpur at 10:00 am on the third day.

The Gorakhpur-CSMT Express (Train No. 01080) will run daily from October 18 to November 18, 2026, with 32 trips scheduled during the period. It will depart Gorakhpur at 2:30 PM and arrive at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 12:40 AM the next day.

Which new stoppages have been added to the Gorakhpur-Mumbai Express Special Train

The Gorakhpur-Mumbai Express Special (Train No. 01079/01080) makes 19 stops on the way, in both directions. Passengers can board or get off at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan Jn., Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Veerangna Laxmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Mankapur, Basti and Khalilabad.

Also Read | Diwali gift for commuters! Indian Railways announces 100 special trains from Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh; check route details

This train will have a total of 22 coaches for passenger convenience, including 11 sleeper class coaches, four 3AC coaches, two 2AC coaches, and five unreserved general coaches.