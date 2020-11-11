New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea against Calcutta High Court’s order prohibiting firecrackers in West Bengal during the ongoing festive season. Also Read - West Bengal Local Train Services Resume After Hiatus of 7 Months With COVID-19 Protocol in Place

“We understand these festivals are important. But when lives are at peril, any effort to save human life should be made”, said Justice DY Chandrachud. Also Read - Diwali 2020: Mira Rajput Shows How To Get Diwali Glow, In A Quick and Fuss Free Video

Notably, a vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee was hearing the plea filed by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) challenging the tribunal order. Also Read - Ahead of Diwali, UP Bans Firecrackers Till Nov 30, Allows Green Crackers in Certain Districts

The bench asserted that the high court knew the local condition better and it should be allowed to do the needful. It added that the high court had taken care of the interest of citizens, especially senior citizens who may have comorbidities

Last week, the high court had imposed a ban on the use and sale of firecrackers during upcoming festivals, including Kali Puja and Chhath Puja, to curb pollution. Kali Puja will be celebrated on Saturday.

Besides, the HC had set guidelines for Chhath Puja congregation in West Bengal and had directed the TMC-led state government to strictly enforce its ban on fire crackers.

Earlier the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned the sale, use of all kinds of firecrackers, where the average of ambient air quality during November (as per available data of last year) fell under the ‘poor’ and above categories.

The NGT had further directed that only green crackers be sold in cities/towns where air quality was ‘moderate’ and the timings for its use and bursting will be restricted to two hours during festivals.