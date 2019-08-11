New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday yet again hit out at Narendra Modi-led Centre for issuing income tax notices to several Durga Puja committees of the state. In a series of tweets, Mamata said that I-T department issued notices to many committees who organise Durga Pujas, asking them to pay taxes. “Festivals are for all and they should be exempt from levies,” the West Bengal CM stated.

“The Income Tax Dept has issued notices to many committees who organize Durga pujos, asking them to pay taxes. We are proud of all our national festivals. These festivals are for all and we do not want any pujo festival to be taxed. This will be a burden on the organizers. Bangla govt withdrew tax, which was earlier there, on Ganga Sagar Mela. We protest and demand ‘no taxation on Durga pujo and Durga pujo committees,” Mamata tweeted.

The Chief Minister also informed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) would sit on a dharna in the city on August 13 in protest against the move of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“The Trinamool Congress Banga Janani Wing will sit on dharna on Tuesday August 13 at Subodh Mallik Square (Opp Hind Cinema) 10 am – 6 pm. Organisers, participants and all people who love Bangla may please join,” she added.

The Income Tax Dept has issued notices to many committees who organize Durga pujos, asking them to pay taxes. We are proud of all our national festivals 1/3 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 11, 2019

These festivals are for all and we do not want any pujo festival to be taxed. This will be a burden on the organizers. #Bangla govt withdrew tax, which was earlier there, on Ganga Sagar Mela. We protest and demand ‘no taxation on Durga pujo and Durga pujo committees ’. (2/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 11, 2019

The Trinamool Congress Banga Janani Wing will sit on dharna on Tuesday August 13 at Subodh Mallik Square (Opp Hind Cinema) 10am-6pm. Organisers, participants and all people who love #Bangla may please join. (3/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 11, 2019

This is not the first time Mamata had criticised Modi government after the income tax department had summoned several puja committees. Last month, the West Bengal CM had called the Bharatiya Janata Party ‘anti-Hindu’ for issuing income tax notice to Durga Puja committees in the state.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee has been at loggerheads with the ruling BJP ever since the results of Lok Sabha elections 2019 are announced. While the ruling party grabbed 18 of the state’s total 42 Lok Sabha seats, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC managed to get only 22. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections TMC had won 35 of 42 seats in West Bengal.