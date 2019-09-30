New Delhi: The festive season is almost here and like every year, this year too, trains will see a massive rush of people going to their hometowns to celebrate Dussehra/Diwali/Chhath with their family. Therefore, to avoid inconvenience to passengers and facilitate their journey to their hometowns, the Northern Railways (NR) has announced 44 special trains to handle this extra rush of passengers.

Beginning Dussehra, the trains will connect cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Gaya, Gorakhpur, Chapra, Mumbai, Pune, Vaishno Devi, Saharanpur etc. Overall, 177 special trains across the country will connect prominent stations, completing 4,081 journeys during the upcoming festive season.

Chapra-Delhi Junction Special Weekly Train

A special weekly train (05101/05102) will run between Chapra and Delhi Junction during Diwali and Chhath. It will have stops at Mau, Muhammadbad, Azamgarh, Khorasan Road, Shahganj, Faizabad, Barabanki, Lucknow Charbagh, Bareilly and Muradabad.

Anand Vihar Terminal-Gaya Bi-weekly Special Train

Two special trains will run between Anand Vihar Terminal and Gaya. One of these will be a bi-weekly service (04098/04097) which will run from October 26 and November 3 and have AC, General and Sleeper coaches. It will stop at Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Bhabhua Road, Sasaram and Dehri-on-Son.

Another special train (04044/04043), will run between these stations from October 27. It will stop at Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Bhabhua Road, Sasaram and Dehri-on-Son.

Mumbai-Lucknow Weekly Train

A special train (82107/01020) will run between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lucknow. It will be a bi-weekly service which will run on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will stop at Dadar, Kalyan Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Bhusaval, Itarasi, Bhopal, Jhansi, Urai and Kanpur Central.

The festivals of Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath will be celebrated on October 8, October 27 and November 2.