New Delhi: With few days to go for the last leg of Bihar polling to conclude, a feud between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath has exposed cracks in the ruling coalition.

While addressing a public meeting yesterday, Nitish Kumar– without naming anyone– dismissed apprehensions among a section of the society that some people might be deported out of the country in the event of implementation of new citizenship laws, saying its "rubbish talk" by those trying to "divide" the society.

"Who is spreading misinformation through such 'phaalatoo baat' (rubbish talk). Nobody has the courage to evict any citizen out of the country." His comments are being seen as a sharp reply to Yogi Adityanath, who is one of the star campaigners of BJP for Bihar elections.

Prior to this, NDTV quoted Yogi as telling a rally in Bihar, “Modiji has found a solution for the infiltration issue… With the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), he ensured the safety of the tortured minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The centre also said any infiltrator who tries to breach the security of the country will be thrown out. We will not tolerate anyone who messes with the country’s security and sovereignty.”

Early this year, amid raging protests over Citizenship Amendment Act and an all India NRC, Nitish had asserted that a nationwide implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was needless and had no justification.