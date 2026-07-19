FIFA World Cup Final fever grips India: Exams postponed in Kolkata; hotels and restaurants to stay open late in Delhi, Guwahati

The Assam government announced that restaurants in Guwahati will have permission to operate till 3.30 am on certain days in view of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

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World Cup Final 2026

New Delhi: Titleholders Argentina will face challenger Spain in a star-studded 2026 FIFA World Cup final as the 39-day spectacle prepares for its closing showdown. Sunday’s finale in New Jersey will stage a unique battle, pitting the tournament’s best attack against the best defense—Argentina has scored the most goals (19); Spain has conceded the fewest (one).

The World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium, home to two National Football League (NFL) teams: the New York Giants and the New York Jets. For the FIFA World Cup, the venue has temporarily been rebadged as New York-New Jersey Stadium.

Lionel Messi’s team will be looking to win a second consecutive title, while Lamine Yamal’s team is searching for its second title.

FIFA World Cup Final Fever Grips India:

The craze for the final is also being seen in India. In Kolkata, big screens have been set up in sports bars, multiplexes, clubs, and neighborhood grounds. Schools have postponed exams scheduled for July 20-21.

Bengaluru Police and the Assam government have allowed hotels, restaurants, and clubs to remain open until 3:30 AM. The Delhi government has allowed restaurants, cafes, and bars across the Capital to remain open until 4 am on Monday to facilitate live screenings of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the decision. Posting on X, Gupta said the relaxation was part of the Delhi government’s 24×7 business-friendly operating framework, introduced under its ease of doing business reforms. “Every football fan has watched Lionel Messi make history. Now, history has one more story to tell. A legend. A teenage prodigy. One trophy. One night that generations will remember. Delhi is ready for that night,” she wrote, using the hashtag #FIFAWorldCup2026.

The government said the extended hours are aimed at providing greater flexibility for football enthusiasts to gather at eating places and pubs and experience the final together. “With the city’s 24×7 business-friendly operating framework already in place under our government’s ease of doing business reforms, restaurants, cafes and other eligible establishments across the capital can welcome fans till 4 am this weekend, making it easier for the city to experience football’s biggest night together,” Gupta added.

Assam Government

The Assam government announced that restaurants in Guwahati will have permission to operate till 3.30 am on certain days in view of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

“I have authorised the district administration in Guwahati to extend restaurant operating hours till 3.30 am on July 15, 16, 19 and 20 to facilitate fans to watch the matches,” CM Sarma added. He further said that football is a game that unites people, and urged citizens to enjoy the world cup responsibly.

“Football unites people, and we want our sports lovers to enjoy the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final without inconvenience. I have authorised the District Administrations in other districts to permit similar extensions, wherever there is a request from the Restaurant Owners’ Associations and local public demand. Enjoy the beautiful game responsibly,” the CM posted on X.