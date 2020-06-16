New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with chief ministers and Lt Governors of 21 states and Union Territories and said the fight against coronavirus is a fine example of cooperative federalism. Also Read - Amid Spike in Coronavirus Cases Across Country, PM Modi to Hold Fresh Round of Consultations With Chief Ministers Today

He said because of the efforts made in the last few weeks, green shoots have begun to be visible in the economy of the country.

While interacting with chief ministers, PM Modi said when India’s fight against COVID-19 will be analysed in future, this time will be remembered for how all worked together and served as an example of cooperative federalism.

“For us the death of even 1 Indian is unsettling, but it is also true that India is one of the countries where there have been least deaths due to COVID-19,” PM Modi said.

He urged all the state leaders to take preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“To even think of stepping out without a mask or face cover is not right at present. ‘Do gaj ki doori’, hand-washing and use of sanitisers is of utmost importance. With markets are opening and people are stepping out, these precautions are even more important,” PM Modi said.

Talking about the positive aspect of the situation, PM Modi said the recovery rate has gone above 50% in the country.

“In the last few weeks, thousands of Indians returned to India from abroad and hundreds of migrant workers reached their home towns. Almost all modes of transport have resumed operations, still COVID-19 impact has not been that huge in India as in other parts of world,”PM Modi said.

PM Modi said all this while holding discussions with chief ministers and Lt Governors of 21 states and union territories on Tuesday on ways to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

Notably, this is PM Modi’s sixth interaction with the chief ministers since the outbreak of the deadly virus. The two-day virtual meet comes as the country witnesses an unabated spike in coronavirus cases.

India registered over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing the tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities.

Chief ministers of Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and those of the northeastern states among others are talking part in the meet. LGs and administrators of some union territories are also attending Tuesday’s brainstorming session.

On Wednesday, Modi will interact with chief ministers of 15 states and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir.