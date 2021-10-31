New Delhi: A day after Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, walked out of Arthur Road Jail, nearly a month after arrest in Mumbai drugs cases, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik alleged that when he started (allegations against Sameer Wankhede) attempts were made to silence him. Notably, the veteran NCP leader had accused Narcotic Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai zone director Sameer Wankhede of forging his identity to get a job under the Scheduled Caste category. Besides, the NCP leader had also posted a wedding photo of Sameer Dawood Wankhede’s first marriage with Dr. Shabana Quraishi and a copy of their ‘nikaah-nama‘ of 2006.Also Read - Mumbai Drugs Case: Aryan Khan's Friends Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant Released From Jail Too

“When I started (allegations against Sameer Wankhede), people I know told me to stop. They said that Shah Rukh Khan is being told that his son is trapped as he(Khan) speaks. My lawyer son was being brainwashed by other lawyers. He used to tell me to stop”, news agency ANI quoted Malik as saying. Also Read - Did Sameer Wankhede's Family Follow Islam? Officer's Ex-Father-in-law Makes Startling Revelation

On being asked, if he still stand by his statements, the NCP leader said that his fight was against fraud and not religion or caste. “I stand by my statement that he’s (Sameer Wankhede) on a post by forging SC certificate. He snatched away a poor SC man’s rights. Fight against fraud not religion/caste. I urge Arun Haldar (vice chairman of National Commission for SC) to maintain his post’s dignity,” Malik told reporters. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Aryan Khan's Bail, Finally Takes a Sigh of Relief

Furthermore, he added, “Some people said that matters relating to drugs involve money, goons and I could lose my life. Attempts were made to silence me. But I had said that we will take this to a logical end. If someone says they will kill Nawab Malik, then I’ll die the day I have to.”

Earlier on Saturday, taking notice of the NCP leader’s actions, filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt thanked Malik for his support to the industry and the city of Mumbai when the industry and its people are constantly being maligned.

“Thank you @nawabmalikncp for taking a stand against the engineered campaign of hate towards the Hindi film Industry. It makes us feel less orphaned. Bollywood & Bombay/Mumbai are Intrinsically linked. This is the city of dreams after all & has sustained millions over the years”, she tweeted.