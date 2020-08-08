New Delhi: Barely in a few hours gap, two fatal tragedies struck Kerala on Friday but the onslaught of the fatal incidents could not dampen the spirit of Kerala as help came from every corner on Friday evening as the nation was praying for Kerala. Also Read - Dubai Kozhikode Plane Crash: Co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar Flew First VBM Flight in May, Leaves Behind Pregnant Wife

The photos of Kerala youths queuing up at blood banks to donate blood at the wee hours on Saturday won praises on social media. But they were not the only lot who sprang to action as soon as the accident took place. The initial rescue work was carried out by the locals of Mallapuram. As the flights which were scheduled to land at the Calicut airport were diverted to Kannur, volunteers worked till late night to prepare food packages for passengers whose flights got delayed and diverted.



The spirit of volunteerism in Kerala has lifted our spirits everytime a disaster or calamity has struck us.Youth queuing up at midnight outisde a blood bank to donate blood and another group preparing food packets for the people arriving in the flights diverted to Kannur airport. pic.twitter.com/hTie6YiAnE — S.R.Praveen (@myopiclenses) August 7, 2020

Flights that were scheduled to land at Karippur Airport will now land at Kannur Airport which is 128kms away. Volunteers of @dyfikerala_ is making arrangements for food at the airport.#KozhikodeAirCrash pic.twitter.com/ByH7VXiYL0 — Elina 🌹 (@LawyerInBaking) August 7, 2020

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter, praising the humanitarian approach Kerala managed to display in the face of two massive accidents. “Kerala locals swing into action: What sets Malayalis apart is our spirit &unity, during floods, the pandemic &now the aircrash. When a mishap occurs, people throw themselves into the situation regardless of religion/caste/class. That’s my

#KeralaModel!” the MP tweeted.