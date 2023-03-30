Fight Over Office Chair Turns Ugly After Man Fires At Colleague In Gurugram

Home

Gurugram: An employee of a financial firm was shot at by his co-worker near the Ramada hotel in Gurugram following an argument over a chair in their office. The victim has been identified as Vishal (23), a resident of Firoz Gandhi colony in sector 9 in Gurugram. He was critically injured and is being treated at a private hospital here. The victim works with PaisaBazaar in Sector 44.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused, Aman Jangra, who is a native of Hisar in Haryana. “The accused has been identified and we are conducting raids to nab him. He will be arrested soon,” said Virender Vij, DCP, East to PTI.

In his statement, Vishal said he had an argument with his colleague Aman Jangra regarding a chair in the office on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they again had an argument over the same issue following which he walked out of the office.

Vishal alleged that when he was walking on the road, Aman came from behind, took out a pistol and shot at him before escaping from the spot.

“The victim was on his way to the office when the accused shot at him and fled the spot. We are scanning nearby CCTV footages to establish the identity of the accused. Raids are being conducted to nab him,” he said.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed Vishal to a hospital.

Vishal’s family members were informed and based on the complaint of the victim’s brother, a case was lodged under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act, police said.

