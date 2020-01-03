New Delhi: On the first day of his two-day visit to Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the Congress as well as its allies for opposing the amended Citizenship law and called on protestors to raise slogans against Pakistan instead.

The Prime Minister who is visiting Tumakuru and Bengaluru districts arrived at the Yelahanka airbase on a private plane to attend several events and launch Five Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Young Scientists Laboratories in Bengaluru.

Here are the top developments of the day:

Launching the DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories, PM Modi said that the labs have been set up not just to test technology, but also to test the temperament and patience of our young scientists. “As Prime Minister, I am telling you that the central government is completely with the scientists and innovators of the country,” he said. Modi also said that similar institutes will also be coming up in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai. PM Modi hit out at states that have not enrolled the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana (PMKSY) as he disbursed Rs 12,000 crore to nearly six crore beneficiaries across the country. Criticising them of ‘petty politics’, the Prime Minister said that the state governments opposing the scheme have caused huge loss to the farming community. Narendra Modi released the third installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. He also distributed Krishi Karman Awards to farmers in Tumakuru and gave away fishing equipment to the chosen ones. Subsequently, he offered prayers at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru. Targetting Pakistan as he spoke on the ongoing anti-CAA protests across the nation, PM Modi said, “If you have to raise slogans, then raise slogans related to the way minorities are being persecuted in Pakistan.” Defending his government’s passage of Citizenship law, he said that there is a more urgent need to expose Pakistan’s atrocities at an international level. But the opposition parties are hell-bent on rallying against the refugees instead, he said. Earlier this morning, PM Modi paid a visit to the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru where he unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other dignitaries including Siddalingeshwara Swamy were also present at the event.

Tight security arrangements were put in place across Karnataka to gear up for PM’s visit. Special Protection Group officials had taken an additional step and held a meeting with state government officials to double-check the security measures.

On the second day of his Karnataka visit, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the 107th Indian Science Congress at the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra Campus at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru, which will host leading scientists, researchers along with science enthusiasts from different parts of the country.