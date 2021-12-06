New Delhi: A woman allegedly died by suicide following an argument with her husband, a tailor, over a blouse he had stitched for her in Hyderabad. The woman was upset with her husband as he did not stitch her blouse according to the way she liked.Also Read - India Squad For South Africa Tour: With Mohammed Siraj's Rise; Will Ishant Sharma Find a Spot in Virat Kohli's Side?

35-five-year old Vijayalakshmi was found dead in her bedroom following a fight with her husband, Srinivas, over a blouse he stitched for her at Amberpet area in Hyderabad, according to a report by NDTV.

Srinivas reportedly stitched a blouse for Vijayalakshmi which she did not like it and they fought over this. She did not like the way the blouse was designed and stitched by her husband.

Vijayalakshmi and Srinivas were living together in Golnaka Thirumala Nagar at Amberpet area with their two children.

Following Vijayalakshmi’s quarrel with her husband, she locked herself in a room. Later, the children, who returned home from school, found the bedroom door locked. Despite knocking several times at the door, there was no response. Srinavas was then informed about this. He rushed back home and tried to open the door which was reportedly bolted from inside. He then forced open the door and Vijayalakshmi was found dead.