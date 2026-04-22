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Fighter jets land on expressway in UP: Heres what IAFs major drill in Sultanpur means

Fighter jets land on expressway in UP: Here’s what IAF’s major drill in Sultanpur means

The Indian Air Force has started a two-day air exercise on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. Scroll down for details.

(Image: PTI)

IAF’s air exercise: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched a 2-day exercise on the emergency airstrip. The exercise was conducted along the Purvanchal Expressway, which lies in the Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The drill started on Wednesday, i.e., April 22 and comprises the operations associated with fighter aircraft as part of its emergency-based preparedness. The exercise is happening at the Arval-Kiri-Karwat airstrip. Here, the fighter jets are performing ‘touch-and-go’ operations. This implies that the aircraft takes off again after landing briefly. This helps the pilots to practise with highways as alternate runways during times of emergencies.

What’s the aim of IAF’s exercise?

The officials have mentioned that the main aim of the exercise is to test whether the expressways can be effectively used as backup airstrips during times of need. These drills are important as they ensure quick and immediate responses during critical situations or at times when the regular airbases may not be available. Alongside this, an air traffic control has also been established near the expressway so that the aircraft movement can be managed smoothly during the drill.

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Increase in security

The concerned authorities have increased traffic in the area and the nearby region. Furthermore, the residents have also been advised to stay at a safer distance. Alongside this, they have been told not to believe in false rumours. The traffic on the stretch has been diverted as a precautionary step. The restrictions will be active until May 1. The normal traffic is most likely to resume from May 2 after the conclusion of this exercise.

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Excitement among the public

The drill has developed excitement among the locals. It’s because they managed to gather a glimpse of the fighter aircraft flying low and landing. The officials mentioned that such experiences are not new and that these drills were conducted back in June 2023. Back then, the aircraft like Sukhoi and Mirage performed operations on the same airstrip.

The Purvanchal Expressway has been used for similar operations earlier too. When the inauguration of the expressway was done in November 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fighter jets and a Hercules aircraft had landed on the stretch. These exercises highlight the emerging focus of India toward strengthening and solidifying its defence preparedness and infrastructure.

(With inputs from PTI)

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