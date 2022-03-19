Bhopal: The controversy over The Kashmir Files, a film on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, is increasing day by day. Niyaz Khan, an administrative officer of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday said the producers should also make a film on the killings of Muslims in other states of the country. Saying that The Kashmir Files shows the pain of Brahmins, Niyaz Khan said they should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. However, the civil servant went on to compare the plight of Muslims with that of Kashmiri Pandits and said the Muslims in the country are not insects but human beings and citizens.Also Read - Bachchhan Pandey Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon Starrer Surprises With Rs 13.25 Crore

“The Kashmir Files shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of large number of Muslims across states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of the country,” he said in a tweet. Also Read - Anupam Kher is Not The Only Kashmiri Pandit in The Kashmir Files, Meet Bhasha Sumbli - Exclusive Interview

Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of Large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of country — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) March 18, 2022

Also Read - The Kashmir Files Crosses Rs 100 Crore at Box Office, Becomes 5th Film to do That in Post-Pandemic Times - Check Detailed Collection Report

Earlier, he had posted another tweet on The Kashmir Files and said “Thinking to write a book to show the massacre of Muslims on different occasions so that a movie like Kashmir Files could be produced by some producer, so that, the pain and suffering of minorities could be brought before Indians.”

Currently holding the post of Deputy Secretary in the Public Works Department in Madhya Pradesh, Niyaz Khan has written many books to his credit.

The Kashmir Files at the Box Office today surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark. It is already racing towards the Rs 150 crore threshold, which it should reach by the conclusion of the second weekend.

Notably, the film is making waves at theatres around the country, and revenue is likely to increase through the weekend.

The Kashmir Files made Rs 19.15 crore on March 18 and the total box office collection has now reached Rs 116.45 crore. On its eighth day, The Kashmir Files has set a new record for the most views in a single day.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is being dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film continues to receive the love with advance bookings for the second Saturday.