New Delhi: Pharmaceutical company Biological E is likely to submit the final data of the Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax by November end, the government sources told news agency ANI on Thursday.

Corbevax is the third made in India vaccine against the coronavirus. It is a recombinant protein subunit vaccine that is made by using the specific parts of the SARS-COV-2 virus, the spike protein. The other two indigenous vaccines made in India are Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, and ZyCOV-D by Zydus Cadila.

The Hyderabad-based company Biological E, is among the major vaccine makers in India and, by its own claim, is the "largest" tetanus vaccine producer in the world.