New Delhi: The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam, which will identify the bonafide citizens of the state is set to release today at 10 am.

In the final draft which was published last July, 40.37 lakh applicants were not included of which 36.2 lakh have claimed inclusion. On June 26, the NRC authority published an additional list containing the names of 1.02 lakh people.

The NRC will include the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971.

Meanwhile, the government in this regard has said that those whose names do not appear in the list will not be immediately declared foreign nationals but will have a slew of legal options to avail.

Every person left out of the NRC will be eligible to apply in the Foreigners Tribunal and the time limit to file an appeal is 120 days.

As many as 1,000 Foreign Tribunals have been set up and 200 more have been recently added to make sure that no grievance goes unheard.

The Centre has also said no one whose name does not appear in the NRC list will be sent to detention centres- not until the person has exhausted all legal options to prove his or her citizenship.

However, if the person fails to prove his Indian citizenship even after availing all legal options then he or she will be declared a foreign national and his or her biometrics will be flagged.

Kindly refer to the information below on how to check your name in Final NRC.

In another set of advisory, the government assured all that it will provide legal aid to those needy people who have been excluded from NRC through the District Legal Services Authorities.

Toll-free helpline numbers have also been issued: 15107 (For Assam) and 18003453762 (outside Assam).

For WhatsApp complaints, the number is: 9132699735

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a video message urged, “No one should panic. Government is here to take care of everyone. Even those who will be excluded from the final list will get enough opportunity to prove their Indian citizenship.”

The Central government has assured Assam police that additional reinforcements will be sent if required. The Assam police chief has said “foolproof security” arrangements are in place following the identification of “sensitive areas” across the state.

Coordinating officials of the NRC have issued advisories upon citizens to check their names in the list. Citizens can check their names by visiting the local citizens’ assistance booth, the circle office, the office of deputy commissioners or the NRC website. You can also do so online by logging into www.nrcassam.nic.in, www.assam.mygov.in or www.assam.gov.in. Click on the link ‘Supplementary Inclusions / Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) status’.