New Delhi: With several religious events being cancelled or postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday said that 'Mahakumbh Mela 2021' will be held on scheduled, however, adding that a final decision in this regard will be be taken in February next year.

In a statement, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's office (CMO) said, "Considering the religious significance of 'Mahakumbh Mela 2021', the event will be held as scheduled. However, the final decision will be taken in February 2021, as per the situation and circumstances prevailing at that time."

The CMO’s statement came after the Chief Minister held a meeting with members of the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad’, at his residence, over organisation of the event.

Notably, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it has already been announced that this year’s ‘Kanwar Yatra’ won’t be taking place. Also last week, the Supreme Court put a stay on Puri’s famous Jagannath Rath Yatra; however, today, it will take up four separate pleas seeking modification of its June 18 order.

With 20 new cases on Sunday, Uttarakhand’s overall COVID-19 count reached 2,344. The country’s overall COVID-19 count, meanwhile, stands at 4,10,461 after its first spike of over 15,000 fresh coronavirus cases.