New Delhi: The final list of National Registers of Citizen (NRC), to identify legal residents, published today which excluded over 19 lakh people.

According to the Assam government, 19,06,657 people have been left out of the final list of the NRC. All legal options, including the right to appeal in the highest courts of India, is open to these people.

The final list of citizens has included a total of 3,11,21,004 names in the NRC.

Click here to check your name in the NRC Final list

The state government will make necessary arrangements to provide legal aid to those excluded from NRC by providing all assistance through the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA).

Amid heavy rains in Assam, security has been tightened in the state with the deployment of 200 paramilitary troops to prevent any unfortunate incident.

According to the Assam police, the government has ensured adequate safeguards for people whose name may not appear in the Final NRC.

“Don’t believe rumours, as some elements are trying to create confusion in society. Safety of citizens is our top priority,” tweeted Assam police.

The Assam government will establish 400 Foreigners Tribunals for people who have been excluded from the list.

“The process is already on to set up 200 such tribunals and 200 more will be set up soon for the benefit of the excluded people,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Home Political), Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

“The tribunals will be established in convenient locations to ensure that filing and hearing of appeals is smooth and efficient,” Krishna added.

It is to be noted that the people left out of the final NRC will not be detained till Foreigners Tribunals declare their decisions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that they are not interested in NRC anymore as the rate of exclusion is the lowest in districts bordering Bangladesh and high in Bhumiputra district.

“We have lost hope in the present form of the NRC right after the draft. When so many genuine Indians are out, then how can you claim that this document is a red-letter for the Assamese society,” said Sarma.

The Assam Accord of 1985 under the Rajiv Gandhi government that ended the six-year anti-foreigners’ agitation decided upon the midnight of March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date.

Immigrants who entered Assam between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971, were eligible for citizenship after registering and living in the State for 10 years while those entering after March 25, 1971, were to be deported.

The government published the final list of National Register of Citizens at the official website, NRC Seva Kendra; Check at http://www.nrcassam.nic.in or http://www.assam.mygov.in.