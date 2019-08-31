New Delhi: Mohammad Sanaullah, the retired Indian Army junior commissioned officer (JCO) who had hit headlines earlier this year after he was declared an illegal migrant by a foreigners’ tribunal and sent to detention camp, fails to make it to NRC final list. Besides, names of his three children, two daughters and son are also missing from the list. However, his wife has been named as Indian in the final list, reports claimed.

Notably, Sanaullah had joined the Army in 1987. Prior to that, he was associated with Border Police. He was also conferred a medal by the President of India for his service. In May, Sanaullah was detained by police for failing to conform with the rules of NRC, a register of Indian citizens prepared in 1951 which is being updated currently to weed out illegal immigrants from Assam.

He was released after the Guwahati High Court ordered his interim release with a condition of Rs 20,000 bail bond and two local sureties. The High Court had also issued notice to the Central government and authorities of the NRC in connection with this case.

Earlier in the day, over 19 lakh people in Assam have been left out of the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Some 19,06,657 people have been excluded from the final list, which names 3,11,21,004 people as Indian citizens. The citizens’ registry was released online around 10 AM, ending six years of speculation over the exercise that identifies illegal foreigners living in the Assam.