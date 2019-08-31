New Delhi: In a strongly-worded message sent on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out against the practice of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and called it a ‘fiasco’ adding that it exposes those trying to extract political mileage from it.

Banerjee’s reaction comes the day final NRC list was released, leaving out over 19 lakh people to fight long legal battles to prove their Indian citizenship.

In a two-part tweet, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, “The NRC fiasco has exposed all those who tried to take political mileage out of it. They have a lot to answer to the nation. This is what happens when an act is guided by an ulterior motive rather than the good of the society and the larger interest of the nation.”

She added, “My heart goes out to all those, especially the large number of Bengali speaking brothers and sisters, who are made to suffer because of this botched-up process.”

Banerjee strongly objected to the ‘botched-up process’ and insinuated that some parties with vested interests played a nefarious part in the process of NRC for their ‘ulterior motives’.

Some 19,06,657 people have been excluded from the final list, which names 3,11,21,004 people as Indian citizens, the NRC authorities announced.

The Union Home Ministry said the 19,06,657 people left out had not submitted their claims.

The citizens’ registry was released online around 10 a.m., ending six years of speculation over the mammoth exercise involving 52,000 state government officials working on it for identifying illegal foreigners living in Assam.

he NRC has immense significance for the people of the northeastern state which witnessed a six-year-long movement from 1979 to 1985 seeking detection and deportation of illegal Bangladeshis.