New Delhi: The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam will be published next week. In the final draft, 40.37 lakh applicants were not included of which 36.2 lakh have claimed inclusion. On June 26, the NRC authority published an additional list containing the names of 1.02 lakh people.

The NRC will include the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971.

Those who can check their NRC application status are people whose names were excluded from the additional draft exclusions list. They could also be people who had made a claim at not being included or had an objection filed against their inclusion. Then, people who were called for hearings beginning July 5 can also check their status.

Those who needn’t bother to check are the ones whose names are already there or have not been excluded from the additional list or haven’t been called for hearings.

If you do need to check your application status, follow these steps:

Visit the NRC Seva Kendra/ Office of Circle Officer/ Officer of Deputy Commissioner and check your name in the Supplementary Inclusions List on all working days from 10 AM to 4 PM.

You can also do so online by logging into www.nrcassam.nic.in, www.assam.mygov.in or www.assam.gov.in. Click on the link ‘Supplementary Inclusions / Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) status’.

Status of all NRC applicants will be available from September 7.