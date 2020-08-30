New Delhi: With the Supreme Court upholding UGC directive that all final year examinations (college and universities) should be completed by September 30, state governments are now planning how to conduct the examinations — the mode, type of questions etc. Bihar, Assam, Odisha and part of Madhya Pradesh are reeling under the flood situation. Also Read - Contempt Case: Supreme Court to Pronounce Quantum of Sentence Against Prashant Bhushan on Monday

Tamil Nadu: Reports said a meeting of all vice-chancellors of the state universities was convened on Satur day to discuss the modalities of the final year examinations. So far, it has been decided that the exams will be conducted entirely online. A few centres can be arranged for students without Internet access. The universities are in favour of keeping the questions objective type. Also Read - Final Year Examinations: West Bengal to Hold Exams in October, Says Mamata

Maharashtra: Maharashtra will finalise the modalities on August 31. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked his ministry to conduct examinations with utmost precaution and in a simplified manner. A six-member committee headed by Dr Suhas Pednekar, vice-chancellor of Mumbai University, has been formed to give recommendations about how to conduct examinations. Also Read - Exams Row: Keep Politics Away From Education, Says Minister Ahead of Major Examinations in September

West Bengal: Universities are awaiting state guideline in this regard. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said the exams will be held in October before Durga Puja. However, it’s not clear whether UGC will allow any extension of the current deadline.

Several states opposed to the UGC directive of completing final year examinations before September as it will expose lakhs of students to the COVID-19 threat since not all universities, colleges and students have the online infrastructure. But the apex court has upheld UGC directive and said students can’t be graduate without final year exams. The states, at the most, can appeal to the UGC seeking some relaxations but all states will have to conduct final year examinations.