New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle over holding of several examinations in September, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said the final year exams of colleges and universities in the state will be held in October, before the Durga Puja begins on October 22.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that the final year examinations won't be cancelled as no student can be promoted without the examinations. However, if the states want, then they can appeal to the UGC seeking some relaxations from its earlier directive of completing the final year examinations by September 30.

"I won't blame the court. But I want to ask the Centre's UGC why are putting students in trouble. In America, they opened schools, students went and one lakh students got coronavirus infection," Mamata said, as quoted by NDTV.

JEE (Main), NEET — the two major entrance tests, conducted by the National Testing Agency — will be held in September. The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed the plea to postpone the entrance examinations. Hence, JEE (Mains) will be held between September 1 and 6, while NEET will be held on September 13.

The UGC had ruled that all final year examinations will have to be held before September 30. Many states opposed to the decision and several states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, cancelled final year examinations. But UGC said the states can’t take this decision of not holding the final year examinations. Since many students may not be able to take the examinations because of reasons like flood situation — apart from the pandemic — UGC said they would be offered alternative dates for exams later.

However, it’s not clear whether UGC will allow holding the examinations in October.