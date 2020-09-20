Final Year Exams 2020: For the conduct of final year exams in Maharashtra, Uday Samant, State Minister for Higher and Technical Education reviewed the preparations afoot at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Friday. Notably, the exams have been scheduled to begin from October 1, 2020. Also Read - DC vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Gayle Needs 16 Runs to Join David Warner in Elite Club

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government had requested the University Grants Commission (UGC) to extend the deadline of conducting exams by September 30, 2020.

Speaking to reporters, Samat said,"As many as One lakh fourteen thousand students would be appearing for the exams, including 36,000 repeaters. 92 per cent of all students had opted to appear for the exams in the online mode as being conducted by the varsities this time."

Earlier last week, the minister had clarified that no separate COVID 19 certificates would be issued to any student who appears in exams amid the pandemic.

About the examination

Off-lately, University of Mumbai (MU) has extended the date of application for the final year exams till September 20, 2020. A total of 2, 47, 500 students have registered for the examinations.

The University has decided to conduct the exam for 50 marks, for which the students will be given an hour. The paper will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format and only part of the syllabus taught until March 13 will be asked. Besides, the practical and viva voce examinations will also be conducted online.

According to the circular issued by the university, practical exams will start from Sept 15, while backlog papers for final-year students will be conducted between 25 -30 September. Theory exams is likely to be held between 1 and 17 October.