New Delhi: Weeks after the revelation of the Tablighi Jamaat that caused a major spread of coronavirus infection in India, the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday said it was finally ready to nab Maulana Muhammad Saad Khandalvi, along with other people named in the FIR for organising a religious gathering last month at Nizamuddin despite social restrictions by the government.

Sources in the Crime Branch stated that a probe team may interrogate Tablighi chief Saad on Monday or Tuesday. The team will also have medical examiners on board to ensure that the Maulana does not get an escape route by making excuses like he has just come back from home quarantine, therefore, he won't be able to support the inquiry immediately.

On the possibility that he and his colleagues might have applied for anticipatory bail, an official of the Crime Branch said, "Law is available for everyone. The accused will have to join the questioning. Till now, we have been told that the main accused has been in home quarantine. Now, we will question him."

“We have collected all the evidences. Now it is important to question Maulana Saad and others named in the case. Probably, every accused will be questioned separately and then they will be confronted,” the official added.

Last week, the Delhi Police had traced Maulana Saad to his residence in Zakir Nagar in Delhi where he was supposedly maintaining self-quarantine.

On March 31, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch lodged an FIR against seven people, including the cleric, on a complaint by Station House Officer Nizamuddin for holding the congregation, allegedly in violation of the orders against large gathering to maintain social distancing protocols for containing the spread of coronavirus.

Remarkably, the Tablighi Jamaat attendees carried the deadly virus across the length and breadth of the nation, affecting nearly 1,500 people from all states.