New Delhi: The Excise Department of Punjab on Tuesday released new guidelines for home delivery of liquor in a bid to ensure that social distancing norms are not violated amid curfew and COVID-19 lockdown.

Now, only two people in a group with an official pass are allowed to make home delivery of liquor.

One household will not receive more than two litres of liquor. The delivery person is restricted to visit the vehicle authorised by the department.

Moreover, social distancing norms should be followed at liquor shops and not more than five people are allowed to gather outside the shops. Proper sanitisation will be done at liquor stores, which are allowed to open only if relaxation is given by the district administration in their area.

The Chhattisgarh government has launched a website and a mobile application for home delivery of alcohol to avoid crowding at liquor shops during the Covid-19 lockdown. But these are only those in the green zones of the state.

“The customer will have to register by entering his mobile number, Aadhaar card and full address. Registration will have to be confirmed through OTP,” it said.