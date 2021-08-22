New Delhi: The finance ministry has summoned Infosys chief Salil Parekh tomorrow to explain the continuing glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had expressed concern over the issue in June. Mr Parekh and senior executive Praveen Rao were asked to work on the portal to make it “more humane and user-friendly”, the finance ministry had said.Also Read - Income Tax Return: Know These Basic Things While Filing ITR For FY 2021-22 | Details Here

“Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh, MD & CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon’ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available,” read a tweet from the official Income Tax India handle today. Also Read - Have to Pay For Past Oil Bonds: Finance Minister Rules Out Excise Duty Cuts on Petrol, Diesel For Now

Issue in detail

Infosys had designed the new portal, which was found to have several technical issues after it started service on June 7. Users flagged the issued, often tweeting screenshots of the site and tagging the finance minister. The trouble areas included even simple tasks like profile updation or change of passwords. Many users also said the portal was extremely slow and logging in took considerable time. Also Read - Retail Inflation Eases to 5.59 Per cent in July, Industrial Output grows 13.6% in June

So far, Nandan Nilekani, the non-executive chairman of Infosys, has been reporting to Ms Sitharaman on a weekly basis.

(Based on PTI inputs)