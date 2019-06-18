New Delhi: The Finance Ministry’s Revenue department on Tuesday issued a statement ordering compulsory retirement of 15 of its officials. The retirement has been ordered under Rule 56 (j) of the General Financial Rules of Central Government Services.

The axe has fallen on the senior officers of the rank of Principal Commissioner, Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, Deputy. Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner etc.

Notably, this was the second major crackdown by Modi government 2.0 within a week on bureaucrats and officials indulging in alleged corruption practices.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (j) of rule 56 of the Fundamental Rules, the President of India has retired 15 Officers of Indian Revenue Service (C&CE) in public interest with immediate effect on completing 50 years of age,” tweeted Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

All the 15 officers will be paid a sum equivalent to the amount of pay and allowances for a period of three months calculated at the same rate at which they were supposed to be withdrawing then (pay and allowances) immediately before their retirement.

Here are the details of all the 15 Officers:

1. Anup Kumar Srivastava, IRS (C&CE 1984 Batch), presently posted as Principal ADG, Delhi Zonal Unit at DG(Audit), New Delhi.

2. Atul Dikshit, Commissioner, IRS (C&CE 1988 Batch), presently under suspension.

3. Sansar Chand, Commissioner, IRS (C&CE, 1986 Batch), presently posted as Commissioner(AR), CESTAT, Kolkata.

4. Gaddala Sree Harsha, Commissioner, IRS (C&CE:1990 Batch), presently posted as Commissioner, DGPM, Chennai.

5. Vinay Brij Singh, Commissioner, IRS (C&CE:1995 Batch), presently under suspension.

6. Ashok Ratilal Mahida, Additional Commissioner, IRS (C&CE:1990 Batch), presently posted at DG (Systems), Kolkata.

7. Virendra Kuma Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, IRS (C&CE:1990 Batch), posted at Nagpur GST Zone.

8. Amresh Jain, Deputy Commissioner (IRS:C&CE:1992 Batch), posted in Delhi GST Zone.

9. Nalin Kumar, Joint Commissioner, IRS(C&CE:2005Batch), presently under suspension.

10. Surendra Singh Pabana, Assistant Commissioner, IRS (C&CE:2014 Batch), presently under suspension.

11. Surendra Singh Bisht, IRS (C&CE:2014 Batch), presently posted as Assistant Commissioner at Bhubaneshwar GST Zone.

12. Vinod Kumar Sanga, Assistant Commissioner, IRS (C&CE:2014 Batch), presently posted in Mumbai Customs Zone-III.

13. Raju Sekar, Additional Commissioner, IRS (C&CE:1992 Batch), presently posted in Vizag GST Zone.

14. Ashok Kumar Aswal, Deputy Commissioner, IRS(C&CE:2003 Batch), presently posted in Directorate of Logistics, New Delhi.

15. Mohd Altaf, IRS (C&CE:2009 Batch), presently posted as Assistant Commissioner (AR), Allahabad.

Earlier on June 12, the government had compulsorily retired almost a dozen senior tax officers on charges ranging from extortion, bribe and sexual harassment.