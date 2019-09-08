New Delhi: After the implementation of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 and the enhanced penalty for traffic rule violation has already created a huge furore among the commuters.

There are several cases where the commuters didn’t know about the violations but challan was issued against it.

Under the scheme of ‘One Nation One Challan’, an initiative of the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, one can easily find out the history of traffic violations and status of challan.

To check the status of your challan, follow the below steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. echallan.parivahan.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the option ‘Check Challan Status’ above the username input box.

Step 3: Click on the Check Challan Status.

Step 4: Fill the required details with either challan number or vehicle number or DL number and get details after entering the captcha.

In Uttar Pradesh, you can pay the challan without having to go to the police station.

Step 1: You have to visit the UP traffic police official website in order to pay your Challan online: traffic.uppolice.gov.in.

Step 2: You have to fill the details on the page.

Step 3: Once you have entered your details, you will be directed to the payment procedure.

As per the new guidelines, the penalty for driving without a licence has been hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000, while for driving without qualification, the fine has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000. Driving without a copy of insurance will invite a fine of Rs 2,000.