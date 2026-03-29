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Fines INCREASED: Public urination fine Rs 500, Delhi government raises penalties for civic offences - Check full list

Fines INCREASED: Public urination fine Rs 500, Delhi government raises penalties for civic offences – Check full list

Civic Offences To Get Costlier In Delhi: Residents and small-scale enterprises may soon face higher penalties for civic violations. Check full list of penalties.

Fines INCREASED: Public urination fine Rs 500, Delhi government raises penalties for civic offences - Check full list

Civic Offences To Get Costlier In Delhi: The Delhi government, as part of its efforts to improve civic sense, has recently proposed an increase in penalties for civic offences. It means residents and small-scale enterprises may face higher penalties for civic violations. To improve civic behaviour in the capital city, the government has proposed a 10-fold increase in fines for offences including urinating in public, littering, putting up posters on walls or monuments and disturbing public peace with loudspeakers. However, the government proposed in Parliament on Friday to decriminalise several minor offences under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026.

Notably, the Amendment of Provisions covers the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, and the NDMC Act, 1994. Both these acts replace lower penalties with higher penalties, while removing the possibility of jail for minor infractions.

Bill Currently in Parliament: Proposed Changes in Civic Penalties

Offence Current Penalty Proposed Penalty Public nuisance (urination, foul smells) Rs 50 Rs 500 Unlicensed food vendors/stalls Rs 100 Rs 1,000 Tethering animals / milking cattle in public Rs 100 + Rs 5/day Rs 1,000 Failure to remove filth / waste Rs 50 Warning, then Rs 500 Hawking without licence Rs 100 Rs 200 Obstructing municipal officials Rs 200 Rs 500 Breach of municipal bye-laws Rs 500–1,500 + 3-month imprisonment Rs 500 Minor civic offences Rs 25–50 Nil — Decriminalised Emergency at Delhi Airport: IndiGo flight reports suspected engine failure, staff on high alert

Delhi Proposes Higher Civic Fines: Structured System to Replace Nominal Charges

According to the DMC Act, it is proposed that the nominal penalties to be replaced with structured fines. Such as avoiding to remove filth, currently attracting a fine of Rs 50, will be given a warning, then Rs 500 penalty. Civic offences such as public urination or nuisance (earlier fined up to Rs 50) may attract Rs 500. Penalties for other minor offences are also proposed to be increased.

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Other offences, such as a pet dog roaming without a leash, will increase from Rs 50 to Rs 1,000. Fine for defacing a house number (earlier fine Rs 50) will rise to Rs 1,000.

Delhi Proposes Higher Civic Fines: Penalties Up to Rs 5,000 for Obstructions, Unsafe Structures

Penalties for not vacating a structure (which is announced as dangerous) or occupying a building without a completion certificate increase up to Rs 1,000. Erecting structures that come between streets or obstructing roads without permission will now incur a fine up to Rs 5,000

Key Changes Under NDMC Act

Category Details Decriminalisation 145 provisions decriminalised Converted Penalties 68 provisions converted from fines/imprisonment to monetary penalties Penal Clauses Removed 26 provisions removed entirely Hawking Without Licence Warning for first offence, Rs 200 penalty thereafter Selling Without Permission Warning for first offence, Rs 200 penalty thereafter Running Eatery Without Licence Rs 1,000 fine Misuse of Domestic Water Warning first, then fine increased from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 Imprisonment Jail provisions removed for offences Property Tax Reform Unit Area Method (UAM) to replace annual rental value system

Delhi Proposes Higher Civic Fines: Livelihood Violations

Running food stalls without a permit may attract a heavy fine of Rs 1,000. Fines for a butcher shop, fishmongers, or poultry sellers without a licence will increase from Rs 200.

Tethering animals or milking cattle on public streets may now attract Rs 1,000.“In several cases, daily fines are proposed to be replaced with one-time penalties. For instance, using unlicensed slaughterhouses or markets, earlier attracting ₹500 plus daily fines, will now incur a flat ₹500 penalty,” said the official.

The bill removes jail terms for minor offences.

One month’s jail for municipal sweepers for leaving their jobs without notice will be scrapped.

Violating municipal bye-laws, earlier three months in jail, will now attract a fine of up to Rs 500.

Some minor offences will be fully decriminalised with zero fines.

Provisions related to market regulation are also proposed for omission.

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