Fingers chopped, head in fridge: Husband kills 25-year-old wife six months after marriage

A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly murdered in Guwahati’s Basisthapur area. Her severed head and chopped fingers were found inside a polythene bag kept in a refrigerator at a flat. Her husband has confessed to the crime.

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Fingers chopped, head in fridge: Husband kills 25-year-old wife six months after marriage

Guwahati Horror: A shocking murder mystery has surfaced from Assam, where a 25-year-old married woman was brutally murdered in Guwahati. The accused kept her severed head in a polythene bag inside a refrigerator at a flat, investigators said, describing the killing as extremely brutal. The brutal killing, which took place in the Basisthapur area, triggered panic among local people. The victim has been identified as Riya Talukdar Goswami.

What Exactly Happened?

Police reached the scene after getting a distress call, and when cops entered the flat, they found out severed body parts kept inside the fridge. The accused severed the victim’s head, placed it inside a polythene bag and stored it in the fridge. The accused also chopped off her fingers.

Graphical Representation

Husband Turns Out To Be The Killer

According to news agency ANI, Anurag Sharma, ADCP (East) of Guwahati Police Commissionerate, confirmed that Riya’s husband, who is identified as Ramanujan Goswami, murdered her and chopped off her body parts.

Ramanujan reached a police station and surrendered to the cops. He also confessed the crime.

According to the police, Ramanujan killed Riya 48 hours before the body was discovered by cops. Police discovered the body on Sunday, it means the crime took place on Friday.

The most shocking part is that Riya and Ramanujan married around six months ago. They were residing in a rented flat in the Basisthapur area.

Foul Smell Leads Police To Victim’s Body

Neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the flat and informed the police. A team of investigators reached the scene and recovered the victim’s body on Sunday night.

Cops also seized a weapon from the premises, which is suspected to have been used by the accused husband to kill his wife.

Police sent the body to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.